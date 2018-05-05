Hwy 11 CLOSED (Temagami) Sinkhole

May 5, 2018 @ 21:43

Photos courtesy of OPP North East@OPP_NER

May 5, 2018 @ 19:17

Northeast OPP have tweeted that Highway 11 just south of Temagami has been closed due to a large sinkhole. They say that there is no detour available, and that officers are on scene.

Temagami is about 100 kilometres north of North Bay.