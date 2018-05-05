Hwy 11 CLOSED (Temagami) Sinkhole

Post Views:
May 5, 2018 @ 21:43
Photos courtesy of OPP North East@OPP_NER
9:16 – #OPP reporting #Hwy11 is closed south of #Temagami due to sink hole! No detour at this time. U/K when it will reopen.
9:22 – #Hwy11 south of #Temagami still closed. Excavator on scene.
9:26 – #OPP advising work has started at the scene of sink hole south of #Temagami & #Hwy11 still closed. Avoid area if possible
9:30 – Road work is well underway to repair sink hole on #Hwy11 south of #Temagami please avoid area. U/K when it will reopen, no detours at this time.
May 5, 2018 @ 19:17
Northeast OPP have tweeted that Highway 11 just south of Temagami has been closed due to a large sinkhole. They say that there is no detour available, and that officers are on scene.
Temagami is about 100 kilometres north of North Bay.