Between the Covers – April 25

New Books

New books on the seven day fiction shelf this week: “The Road Home” by Beverly Lewis, “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark, and “The Disappeared” by C.J. Box.

New on the seven day non-fiction shelf: “Educated” by Tara Westover.

After school programs

On Tuesday, we have Craft Club, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Drawing/Beading Club, and Friday is Game Day. All clubs are 3:30-4:30 for ages 4-12 and anyone under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Come on down to the Wawa Public Library and participate in our after school programs.

Drop Box

Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed.

Staff Picks for the Month of April:

“Shadow Play” by Iris Johansen, “The Liar” by Nora Roberts, “The Secret Life of CeeCee Wilkes” by Diane Chamberlain, and “Random Passage” by Bernice Morgan.

“Shadow Play” – Eve Duncan: the most sought-after artist in the field of forensic sculpting. Dedicated to her work ever since her daughter Bonnie was taken and killed at the age of seven, Eve feels a sense of duty to those whose lives were lost and whose bones are now in her hands.

When a sheriff in California contacts her with a request for help on the reconstruction of the skull of a girl whose body has been buried for eight years, his fierce investment in the case puzzles her. But when Eve finds herself experiencing an unusual connection with the girl she calls Jenny, she becomes entangled in the case more intensely than she could have ever imagined. Not since Bonnie has Eve had such an experience, and suddenly she finds herself determined to solve the murder and bring closure to the crime. (Book Jacket)

Our hours are Monday-Friday (inclusive) 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We look forward to seeing you!

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.

Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at mtpl@wawa.cc

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi

Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Board Meetings

The Wawa Public Library Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Council Chambers. The next meeting will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 6:30p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Municipality. Everyone is welcome!

Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.