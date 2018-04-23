Fatal Collision closes Highway 17 between Hwy 94/Hwy 531 (North Bay) – UPDATED

Apr 23, 2018 @ 15:37

On April 23, 2018, at approximately 8:18 a.m., officers from the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Highway 17 in the Township of Bonfield, Ontario.

Highway 17 was reopened at 2:22 p.m.

The name of the deceased subjects are not being released at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

Apr 23, 2018 @ 12:16

On April 23, 2018, at approximately 8:18 a.m., officers from the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Township of Bonfield Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Highway 17 in the Township of Bonfield, Ontario.

As a result of the collision, two people have been confirmed deceased at the scene. The OPP has two Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) conducting an investigation on the scene at this time.

Highway 17 is currently closed between Highway 94 and Highway 531.

Passenger vehicles can take an alternative route using Highway 94 or Highway 531. There is no detour available for tractor trailers.

From Highway 17 east of North Bay, Ontario, for eastbound traffic: turn right onto Highway 94 to Corbeil Road. From Corbeil Road take a left onto Quae Quae Road. Quae Quae Road makes a sharp right and then turns into Sunnyside Road which goes into Bonfield. Turn left on Mark Street. Mark Street turns into Railway Street. Then make a left turn on Trunk Road and a right onto Highway 531.

From Highway 17 west of Mattawa, Ontario, for westbound traffic. Turn left onto Highway 531, turn left on Trunk Road, right on Railway Street, keep to the right onto Mark Street. Take a right on Sunnyside Road, left onto Quae Quae Road, right onto Corbeil Road and right onto Highway 94.

The name of the deceased subjects are not being released at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.