Between the Covers – April 19

Apr 19, 2018 @ 10:01

New & Improved Hours at the Wawa Public Library – Our hours are now Monday-Friday (inclusive) 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We look forward to seeing you!

New Books – New books on the seven day fiction shelf this week: “Red Alert” by James Patterson, “Duel to the Death” by J.A. Jance, and “The Punishment She Deserves” by Elizabeth George.

New on the seven day non-fiction shelf: “The Deepest Well” by Nadine Burke Harris, M.D.

After school programs – On Tuesday, we have Craft Club, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Drawing/Beading Club, and Friday is Game Day. All clubs are 3:30-4:30 for ages 4-12 and anyone under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Come on down to the Wawa Public Library and participate in our after school programs.

Drop Box – Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed.

Staff Picks for the Month of April – “Shadow Play” by Iris Johansen, “The Liar” by Nora Roberts, “The Secret Life of CeeCee Wilkes” by Diane Chamberlain, and “Random Passage” by Bernice Morgan.

“The Secret Life of CeeCee Wilkes” – ‘An unsolved murder. A missing child. A lifetime of deception.’ In 1977, pregnant Genevieve Russell disappeared. Twenty years later, her remains are discovered and Timothy Gleason is charged with murder. But there is no sing of the unborn child.

CeeCee Wilkes knows how Genevieve Russell died, because she was there. And she also knows what happened to the missing infant, because two decades ago she made the devastating choice to raise the baby as her own. Now Timothy Gleason is facing the death penalty, and she has another choice to make. Tell the truth, and destroy her family. Or let an innocent man die in order to protect a lifetime of lies… (Book Jacket)

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection! The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Board Meetings – The Wawa Public Library Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Council Chambers. The next meeting will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 6:30p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Municipality. Everyone is welcome!

Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc. Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at mtpl@wawa.cc

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.