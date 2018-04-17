Highway 17 (Walden Township) Closed due to Fatal Collision

Apr 17, 2018 @ 13:42

On April 17, 2018 at approximately 6:19 a.m. officers from the Sudbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Whitefish and Sudbury Fire Departments and Sudbury-Manitoulin District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a tractor trailer that crashed into a rock cut on Highway 17, east of Regional Road 55 in Walden Township, Ontario.

As a result of the collision, one person was confirmed deceased at the scene. One other person was transported to hospital. The OPP has two Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) on scene and the westbound lanes of Highway 17 in that area remain closed until the investigation is complete.

There is a detour in place at Regional Road 55.

The name of the deceased subject is not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.