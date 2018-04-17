Sudbury OPP – Driver of SUV dies in collision with Transport

Apr 17, 2018 @ 16:02

On April 17, 2018 at approximately 10:20 a.m. officers from the Sudbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Markstay-Warren Fire Department and Manitoulin-Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a tractor trailer on Highway 17, east of Markstay, Ontario.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the SUV was confirmed deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries. The OPP has two Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) on scene. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway in that area remain closed until the investigation is complete.

There is a detour in place at Highway 537 in Wahnapitae, Ontario as well as at Highway 535 in Hagar, Ontario.

The name of the deceased subject is not being released at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.