Between the Covers – April 11

Apr 11, 2018 @ 08:52

New & Improved Hours at the Wawa Public Library

Our hours are now Monday-Friday (inclusive) 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We look forward to seeing you!

New Books

New books on the seven-day fiction shelf this week: “The Woman Left Behind” by Linda Howard, “The Bishop’s Pawn” by Steve Berry, and “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones.

New on the seven-day non-fiction shelf: “Happiness is a Choice You Make” by John Leland.

After school programs

On Tuesday, we have Craft Club, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Drawing/Beading Club, and Friday is Game Day. All clubs are 3:30-4:30 for ages 4-12 and anyone under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Come on down to the Wawa Public Library and participate in our after-school programs.

Drop Box

Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed.

Staff Picks for the Month of April:

“Shadow Play” by Iris Johansen, “The Liar” by Nora Roberts, “The Secret Life of CeeCee Wilkes” by Diane Chamberlain, and “Random Passage” by Bernice Morgan.

“Random Passage” – The chill Atlantic lies between Lavinia Andrews and the England she loves after a shattering incident topples her family’s fortunes. Shocked, she can barely comprehend that the Andrews family will call Random Passage home from now on – this tiny settlement perched on rock between dense forest and the inhospitable ocean. Wresting their survival from the sparse soil and the capricious ocean, Lavinia, her sisters and brothers, their families, and their mother work side by side with the capable Vincent family, the determined and mysterious Mary Bundle, and the enigmatic storekeeper Thomas Hutchings, who might have been a priest or a murderer.

As the tiny outport community struggles for survival, it must deal with the threat of starvation and fatal illness, with surprise attacks by privateers and a savage polar bear, with tragic loves marked by madness and murder. (Book Jacket)

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.

Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at mtpl@wawa.cc

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi

Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Board Meetings

The Wawa Public Library Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Council Chambers. The next meeting will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 6:30p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Municipality. Everyone is welcome!

Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.