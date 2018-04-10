WalkforHumboldt – Wawa Cares

Apr 10, 2018 @ 16:05

The news spread like wildfire across the media, and details were scarce. It took time in which families discovered that their lives had changed irrevocably in the collision between a bus carrying players, coaches, media; and a transport. The impact was sudden but the impact will continue to affect their lives. A community, Humboldt has been devastated.

In Wawa, as in many small towns where hockey and sports teams travel great distances in good weather and poor to challenge other teams – parents and players hung on every headline. The family ties of hockey players runs deep. On Sunday, April 8th’s Family Skate asked everyone to wear their jerseys to the MMCC in a small gesture of support.

Later Sunday evening, the Wawa Minor Hockey Association asked via their facebook page, “Thursday, April 12 wear your favorite hockey jersey to school or work to show your support.” the support began to grow.

Monday morning, Councillor Sandra Weitzel shared with Wawa-news that there would be a Community Walk on Friday, April 13th. “There are some of us in Wawa who want to honour the Humboldt Broncos and the town of Humboldt by having a Community Walk. This is simply a community walk to show solidarity, compassion, and community-wide grieving for an unspeakable tragedy.”

Everyone is encouraged to wear their jersey, green or gold, or come as you are. Everyone is asked to meet at the Town Hall, 40 Broadway Avenue at 5 p.m. to walk to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (MMCC). Superior East OPP will be escorting the Community Walk. Once everyone arrives at the MMCC, there will be some speeches inside, and well as a ‘Book of Condolences’ for people to sign. The book will be at the Community Centre until Monday morning when it will be sent to the town of Humboldt.

In the meantime, many people are putting out a hockey stick beside the front door #PutYourStickOut Brian Munz, Winnipeg Jets broadcaster began the spread of this tribute when he tweeted a photograph from a friend who lives in their hometown of Humboldt. “Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt. Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the # HumboldtBroncos. # PrayersForHumboldt # Broncostrong # Humboldtstrong # theSJHL # TSNHockey”

If anyone wishes, donations are encouraged via the official gofundme pages.