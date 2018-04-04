Hwy 144 CLOSED and other Highway closures in the Northeast

Apr 4, 2018 @ 11:35

#Hwy144 alternating traffic in the NB lane from Onaping to Watershed due to a collision.

Apr 4, 2018 @ 09:24

From Ontario511 website: “Collision on HWY 144 Both Directions between CARTIER E ENT and ARCTIC WATER SHED PLAQUE(W). All lanes closed.” The tweet is a little more clear “Hwy144 closed from Onaping to Watershed in both directions due to a collision.” The highway was closed at 8:12 a.m.

At 8:44 Highway 69 was closed, OPP tweeted “COLLISION: #Hwy69 south of #Hwy522 #Killarney: Roadway blocked. #OPP and Emergency Services to attend.” They updated at 9:12 – “#Hwy69 CLOSED between #Hwy522#Killarney & #Hwy124 #ParrySound. #OPP and Emergency Services on scene. Reopening time unknown.”

At 8:47 OPP tweeted “#Hwy11 NB between Hwy 124 & Hutchinson Ln #SouthRiver: One lane blocked. #OPP on scene.”

Ontario511 warns in a tweet “Winter storm warning in effect for Northeastern Ontario: Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

If you are travelling to Sudbury and points east, you may want to reconsider your travel plans.