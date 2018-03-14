Between the Covers – March 14

Mar 14, 2018 @ 08:37

New & Improved Hours at the Wawa Public Library

Our hours are now Monday-Friday (inclusive) 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We look forward to seeing you!

New Books

New books on the seven day fiction shelf this week: “One Last Breath” by Lisa Jackson, “The Escape Artist” by Brad Meltzer, and “The Third Victim” by Phillip Margolin.

Meet the Author

Local Author Ray McGregor will be at the library on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018, from 5:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. He will be featuring his new book, ‘Stranger in the Shadows’, the sequel to ‘The Blue Knight’. If you have a copy, come on down to the library and get it signed or if you are interested in purchasing a copy, Ray will have some available for sale. Hope to see you there!

After school programs

On Tuesday, we have Craft Club, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Drawing/Beading Club, and Friday is Game Day. All clubs are 3:30-4:30 for ages 4-12 and anyone under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Come on down to the Wawa Public Library and participate in our after school programs.

Drop Box

Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed.

Staff Picks for the Month of March are:

“The Illegal” by Lawrence Hill, “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson, and a Young Adult pick “The Fault in our Stars” by John Green.

‘The Illegal’ – Keita Ali is on the run. Like every boy on the mountainous island of Zantoroland, running is all Keita’s ever wanted to do. In one of the poorest nations in the world, running means respect. Running means riches—until Keita is targeted for his father’s outspoken political view and discovers he must run for his family’s survival.

He signs on with notorious marathon agent Anton Hamm, but when Keita fails to place among the top finishers in his first race, he escapes into Freedom State—a wealthy island nation that has elected a government bent on deporting the refugees living within its borders in the community of AfricTown. Keita can stay safe only if he keeps moving and eludes Hamm and the officials who would deport him to his own country, where he would face almost certain death. (Book jacket)

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.

Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at mtpl@wawa.cc

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi

Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Board Meetings

The Wawa Public Library Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Council Chambers. The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 6:30p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Municipality. Everyone is welcome!

Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.