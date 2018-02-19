Travelling East – Freezing Rain and Snow

Feb 19, 2018 @ 09:31

5:15 AM EST Monday 19 February 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm continues. A few more centimetres of snow is expected giving total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm by early this morning.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Snow will become lighter and a little more intermittent this morning in the wake of this disturbance. The snow will become continuous later today as a second low pressure system approaches from the southwest.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

5:06 AM EST Monday 19 February 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop Tuesday morning over the region as a warm front moves into the region. Freezing rain may continue into Tuesday afternoon and then a changeover to rain is expected.

Ice build up of 5 to 10 mm on exposed structures and untreated surfaces is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

5:04 AM EST Monday 19 February 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop later tonight over Northeastern Ontario as another low pressure area approaches from southwest of the Great Lakes.

Freezing rain may last well into Tuesday.

Ice build up of 5 to 10 mm on exposed structures and untreated surfaces is possible.

Ice build up of 5 to 10 mm on exposed structures and untreated surfaces is possible.

