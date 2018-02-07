Between the Covers – February 7

Feb 7, 2018 @ 08:45

‘New & Improved Hours at the Wawa Public Library – Our hours are now Monday-Friday (inclusive) 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We look forward to seeing you!

New Books – New on the seven-day fiction shelf this week: “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn, “The People Vs. Alex Cross” by James Patterson, and “Year One” by Nora Roberts.

Meet the Author – Local Author Ray McGregor will be at the library on Wednesday, February 21st, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. He will be featuring his new book, ‘Stranger in the Shadows’, the sequel to ‘The Blue Knight’. If you have a copy, come on down to the library and get it signed or if you are interested in purchasing a copy, Ray will have some available to sell. Hope to see you there!

After school programs – On Tuesday, we have Craft Club, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Drawing/Beading Club, and Friday is Game Day. All clubs are 3:30-4:30 for ages 4-12 and anyone under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Come on down to the Wawa Public Library and participate in our after school programs.

Drop Box – We are now operating with our new drop box in place. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed.

Used Battery Collection 7 Computer Cartridge Recycling – We are a collection site for single-use batteries, computer cartridges and toners. You can drop them off at the circulation desk at the Wawa Public Library.

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at mtpl@wawa.cc

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Board Meetings – The Wawa Public Library Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Library. The next meeting will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. as February 19 is the ‘Family Day Stat’. Everyone is welcome!

Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.