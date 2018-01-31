Between the Covers – January 31

an 31, 2018 @ 14:08

New & Improved Hours at the Wawa Public Library

Starting Monday, January 29, 2018 our hours will be Monday-Friday (inclusive) 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The library will be closed Sundays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We are looking forward to seeing you!

New Books – New on the seven day fiction shelf this week: “The Whispering Room” by Dean Koontz, “Count to Ten” by James Patterson, and “Tom Clancy Power and Empire” by Marc Cameron.

Meet the Author – Local Author Ray McGregor will be at the library on Wednesday, February 21st, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. He will be featuring his new book, ‘Stranger in the Shadows’, the sequel to ‘The Blue Knight’. If you have a copy, come on down to the library and get it signed or if you are interested in purchasing a copy, Ray will have some available to sell. Hope to see you there!

After school programs – On Tuesday, we have Craft Club, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is Cartoon Club, and Friday is Game Day. All clubs are 3:30-4:30 for ages 4-12 and anyone under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Come on down to the Wawa Public Library and participate in our after-school programs.

Drop Box – We are now operating with our new drop box in place. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed.

Staff Picks for the Month of January are – “We Were the Mulvaneys” by Joyce Carol Oates, “The Blue Knight” by local author Raymond McGregor, “Say Goodbye” by Lisa Gardner and “X” by Sue Grafton.

‘Say Goodbye’ – Come into my parlor… For Kimberly Quincy, FBI Special Agent, it all starts with a pregnant hooker. The story Delilah Rose tells Kimberly about her johns is too horrifying to be true – but prostitutes are disappearing, one by one, with no explanation, and no one but Kimberly seems to care.

Said the spider to the fly…

As a member of the Evidence Response Team, dead hookers aren’t exactly Kimberly’s specialty. The young agent is five months pregnant – she has other things to worry about than an alleged lunatic who uses spiders to do his dirty work. But Kimberly’s own mother and sister were victims of a serial killer. And now, without any bodies and with precious few clues, it’s all too clear that a serial killer has found the key to the perfect murder . . . or Kimberly is chasing a crime that never happened.

Kimberly’s caught in a web more lethal than any spider’s, and the more she fights for answers, the more tightly she’s trapped. What she doesn’t know is that she’s close – too close – to a psychopath who makes women’s nightmares come alive, and if he has his twisted way, it won’t be long before it’s time for Kimberly to…SAY GOODBYE! (Book Jacket)

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at mtpl@wawa.cc

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi – WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Board Meetings – The Wawa Public Library Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Library. The next meeting will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. as February 19 is the ‘Family Day Stat’. Everyone is welcome!

Check out the Wawa History page as well as The Wawa Public Library on Facebook. Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.